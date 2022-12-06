Town of Pike Road kicks of Holiday Season of Giving with Christmas Spectacular

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road is kicking off the Christmas season with its annual Christmas Spectacular Tuesday night.

This event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature holiday performances, “A Christmas Story” read by Mayor Gordon Stone, hot chocolate and even snow! It also kicks off the Town’s annual Season of Giving Holiday Collections Drive.

Starting Tuesday through Dec. 20th, the Town of Pike Road will be collecting items for the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) and a local Food Pantry at Woodland United Methodist Church (UMC). The Town asks area residents to donate new and unopened items that will help veterans and others in need during the winter months, including non-perishable food items and household staples to help supply the Food Pantry at Woodland UMC.

Some of the items often needed by patients in local Veterans Administration facilities include:

Personal hygiene items such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, hairbrushes, and dry skin cream.

Winter weather items such as hats, regular and no-skid slipper socks, and lap robes.

The Season of Giving Holiday Collections Drive is now in its thirteenth year. Mayor Gordon Stone said that he is thankful for the people of the Town of Pike Road, whose generosity has allowed this drive to be a success for many years.

“Many Pike Road residents are veterans, and we are constantly aware that their service to our country is one of our greatest blessings,” said Stone. “We know that many of the heroes in the River Region are in need, and we consider it an honor to return to them a small symbol of our gratitude through these contributions.”

Residents are encouraged to bring their donations to the Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 6, but donations can also be dropped off at Town Hall (9575 Vaughn Rd) Mondays – Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.