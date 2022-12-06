Advertise
Troy’s Sumrall named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year finalist

Other finalists include Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.
Sumrall, who led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship, was...
Sumrall, who led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship, was named a finalist alongside TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Duke’s Mike Elko, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, USC’s Lincoln Riley, UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Sumrall has already been named Sun Belt Coach of the Year.(Chris Davis | Troy University)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Trojans head football coach Jon Sumrall has been named one of eight finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

The award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is presented annually to college football’s national coach of the year.

Sumrall, who led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship, was named a finalist alongside TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Duke’s Mike Elko, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, USC’s Lincoln Riley, UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Sumrall has already been named Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

Among the other notable accolades for Troy under Sumrall this season include being ranked in the College Football Playoff and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time in program history, the first AP Poll appearance since 2016, the nation’s third-longest winning streak heading into postseason play which is also the longest Trojan win streak since 1995, and a 7-0 perfect record at home for the second time in program history.

The Trojans team accolades this season also include 13 All-Sun Belt players, with a league-high six first team selections. Linebacker Carlton Martial also earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after setting NCAA and Sun Belt career records for tackles during the season.

The winner of the Coach of the Year award will be announced on December 20, with the award reception on January 7 in Los Angeles. Sumrall’s Trojans will match up with fellow Coach of the Year finalist Traylor’s UTSA in the Cure Bowl on December 16 in Orlando, Florida, which is also the only bowl game in the nation featuring a conference champion vs conference champion bout.

