Union Springs man dies in Montgomery crash

A Union Springs man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 110 near the 11-mile marker, approximately one mile west of the Bullock County line in Montgomery County.

No other information about this crash has been released publicly.

