Way above normal temperatures continuing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The theme for the rest of the workweek is very warm temperatures. Highs will be way above normal through Friday in the middle and upper 70s. There’s a good chance several locations touch 80 degrees a time or two!

It comes without much, if any, rain or thunderstorms. There could be a passing shower today and again Friday...that’s about the worst-case scenario when it comes to rain this week.

Highs will be nearing records this week. (WSFA 12 News)

There will be a good deal of moisture in place by December standards, so morning fog and low clouds are expected each day through Friday. Some of the fog will be dense at times, but it’s impossible to tell you exactly where the dense fog will establish itself each morning. The morning clouds and fog will move out by late in the morning, giving way to more sunshine for the afternoon hours.

That sun is what will get some of us to 80 degrees a time or two this week. It’s not going to be record warmth, but it’s going to be pretty darn close each afternoon through Friday. Records this week are generally in the lower 80s.

Not much, if any, rain is expected through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Changes will occur this weekend thanks to a passing cold front on Friday. Temperatures will come back down closer to normal in the upper 60s for highs and lower 50s for lows. Saturday will stay dry with plenty of sun, then comes a chance of rain showers for Sunday as a disturbance swings across the Deep South.

The rain clears out for Monday, but the dry weather won’t last long as another chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday. It is too early to talk heavy rain or severe weather potential, though the system looks like it may be robust enough to support both. Stay tuned for details on this as it’s over a week out.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.