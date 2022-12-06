Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say

Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.(Las Vegas Metro Police Department)
By Joe Vigil and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A potential mass shooting in Las Vegas was thwarted thanks to an ex-girlfriend’s call to authorities, police said.

Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.

Las Vegas police say Schumacher’s ex-girlfriend reported to police on Nov. 28 that he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at her workplace at the Fashion Show Mall along the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a police report, Schumacher threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself.

Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan. His ex-girlfriend told police he abuses alcohol, cocaine, and has been suicidal several times recently, according to a police report.

Multiple agencies responded and arrested Schumacher at his condo, and searched the home.

Counterterrorism detectives said they were able to confirm much of what the woman had reported in her call.

“Detectives located an AR-style rifle, a massive cache of armor-piercing bullets, high-capacity magazines, a grenade launcher, and military-style flash bangs, distracts, smoke generators and other items,” the police report said.

According to police, Schumacher maintained the ability to carry out such an attack, saying he demonstrated warning indicators of planning and preparation for an attack.

A judge ordered Schumacher to be held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

Latest News

Authorities said tensions between neighbors in Florida led to fatal gunfire.
Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47,...
Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion.
Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say