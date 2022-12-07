$139,610 awarded to non-profits supporting shelter, social services in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Community Foundation has awarded $139,610 in grants to 17 River Region nonprofits supporting shelters and social services in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Macon Counties.

According to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, the grants were awarded as a part of the Cultural and Community Enhancement grant cycle the foundation manages. Funds from these grants go directly toward assisting services within the communities.

Below is a list of the nonprofit organizations that received grants:

Shelter Grants ($55,000.00)

$10,000.00 to Family Sunshine Center to provide 112 days of shelter services for 10 victims of interpersonal violence in Lowndes and Montgomery counties

$20,000.00 to Friendship Mission to purchase bunk beds and dining hall tables and chairs to increase its emergency shelter capacity by 24 percent

$10,000.00 to House to House Community Development to support costs for the restoration of a house in Washington Park, including a new roof, paint, and kitchen appliances, with the goal of transitioning a family from public housing assistance to homeownership

$10,000.00 to Rebuilding Together Central Alabama to provide housing repairs for low-income Montgomery County homeowners with a focus on aging adults, people with disabilities, veterans, and families with children

$5,000.00 to Women of Refined Gold, Inc. to support the Safe Haven Shelter Program for 10 women and up to 20 children transitioning from domestic violence situations by funding basic needs items, transportation assistance, and financial counseling sessions

Social Services Grants ($55,620.00)

$10,000.00 to Aid to Inmate Mothers to support the costs of providing shelter, basic needs, case planning, job readiness training, and job placement assistance for 15 women transitioning from prison

$19,000.00 to Fishers Farm to support the cost of purchasing a truck for use in transporting and teaching clients trade skills at daily work sites with the goal of job placement during their participation in the residential addiction recovery program

$5,000.00 to Impact Alabama to support the cost of operating a free tax preparation site in Montgomery from January to April 15, 2023

$13,000.00 to Renascence to support the costs of a licensed social worker to provide case management for up to 14 men in the residential program as they reintegrate into the community after leaving prison

$8,620.00 to Kid One Transport to support the fuel costs for providing transportation to healthcare services for children and expectant mothers in Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties

Autauga Area Community Foundation ($11,500.00)

Shelter Grants ($7,500.00)

$2,500.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Autauga and Chilton Counties to support the costs of constructing a new home in Prattville

$2,500.00 to Family Sunshine Center to provide one Autauga County resident with 28 days of shelter services

$2,500.00 to Rebuilding Together Central Alabama to support the costs of building two ramps for Autauga County homes

Social Services Grants ($4,000.00)

$1,500.00 to Alabama Kidney Foundation to provide financial assistance to kidney patients in Autauga County through its Daily Living Needs Program and Transportation Assistance Program

$2,500.00 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center to provide forensic interviews, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, and caregiver support sessions for two Autauga County children

Elmore County Community Foundation ($7,500.00)

Shelter Grants ($5,000)

$2,500.00 to Family Sunshine Center to provide one Elmore County resident with 28 days of shelter services

$2,500.00 to The Learning Tree to provide shelter supplies for both group homes in Elmore County

Social Services Grants ($2,500)

$2,500.00 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center to provide forensic interviews, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, and caregiver support sessions for two Elmore County children

CACF Technical Assistance Grants ($9,990.00)$2,490.00 to Mental Health America in Montgomery to develop a marketing strategy including new branding, an upgraded website, and social media messaging to better communicate services available to the community

$2,500.00 to Rebuilding Together Central Alabama to purchase software to enhance project management and improve communication with volunteers, contractors, and donors

$2,500.00 to Triumph Services, Inc. to develop a marketing plan, including a website update that will create greater public awareness of services

$2,500.00 to Women in Training to support the costs of a two-day board training retreat

Grants were also awarded to the following:

Field of Interest Grants ($17.731.00)

CACF Mary L. & Eugene C. Vann Reading Fund Grant

$5,000.00 to Brewbaker Intermediate School to purchase digital Lil’ Libros books and 20 Kindle devices to better engage English learner (EL) students and their families in reading

$5,000.00 to Halcyon Elementary School to acquire adapted books for special education students who have advanced to a reading level between the curriculums provided in the special education classroom and the general education classroom

$5,000.00 to Pintlala Elementary School to purchase a Guided Reading system for third-grade students, which will be used to create a reading room for group and individual reading activities

$2,731.00 to Wilson Elementary School to purchase sound walls for kindergarten through third-grade classrooms, a project that will be accompanied by Alabama Education Department professional development for those teachers to enhance reading instruction

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the area of grant support focus from education to shelter and social services.

