Alabama mom seeks overturning of son’s murder conviction

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been almost five years since LaKeith Smith was sentenced to 65 years for felony murder at 15 years old.

Smith’s mother, Brontina Smith, said it has been an emotional roller coaster as she and others have rallied to have his conviction overturned.

“In a sense, you have lost a child because you lost a child to the system,” Smith said.

On Friday, Smith appeared before Elmore County Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds in a post-conviction hearing. Smith’s attorney, Leroy Maxwell, and Elmore County District Attorney C.J. Robinson agreed that Smith received ineffective assistance of counsel at his sentencing hearing.

“It was due to a lack of mitigating evidence that clearly exists that was not presented to the judge before passing a sentence,” Robinson said.

According to Alabama law, a lack of effective assistance of counsel is grounds for seeking a habeas corpus relief, meaning it is possible for the judge to either lessen Smith’s sentence or fully overturn his conviction.

“We can get the conviction overturned, that’d be wonderful,” Smith said.

Smith’s mother believes he has learned his lesson and it’s time for him to come home.

“We’re just sitting by our phones daily hoping that we get the call any day,’ she said.

