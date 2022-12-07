Advertise
Autauga County inmate dies after apparent medical episode

An inmate inside the Autauga County Metro Jail has died after an apparent medical episode.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate inside the Autauga County Metro Jail has died after an apparent medical episode.

According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place Monday at 1:30 a.m. Corrections officers learned that a 38-year-old male inmate was suffering a medical emergency in the form of a seizure. They notified medics and began applying first aid measures. Shortly after paramedics arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office added that an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences found no physical injuries or trauma. The cause of death is pending and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

No other details in the investigation have been publicly released.

