Dry, very warm pattern holding firm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The theme for the rest of the workweek will continue to be unseasonably toasty temperatures for early December. Highs will be way above normal through Friday, generally in the upper 70s. There’s a good chance several locations touch 80 degrees today and tomorrow!

Temperatures will come back down a bit this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The warmth comes without any rain or thunderstorms. There could be a passing shower Friday with a cold front...that’s about the worst-case scenario when it comes to rain for the workweek.

There will be a good deal of moisture in place however, so overnight and early morning fog and low clouds are a solid bet through Friday. Some of the fog will be dense, but it’s impossible to tell you exactly where the dense fog will establish itself each morning.

The weather will be virtually perfect for hanging the outdoor Christmas lights this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Minus the morning clouds and fog it will be partly cloudy through Friday. That mix of sun and clouds is what will get some of us to 80+ degrees today and/or tomorrow. It’s not going to be record warmth, but it’s going to be pretty close through Friday. We would have to get into the 80s to break records today and tomorrow, and reach 80 to do so on Friday.

Changes will occur this weekend thanks to a cold front that will swing through on Friday. Temperatures will come back down closer to normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs and middle to upper 50s for lows. That’s still safely above normal, especially in the overnight low category. Our nighttime temperatures should be down near 40 this time of year!

The next legitimate rain chance arrives for the second half of the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies, then comes a better chance of rain showers for Saturday night and Sunday as a disturbance swings across the Deep South. It’s not a guaranteed shot of rain as models aren’t in full agreement. The chance is running at 40% for now.

Additional shower activity is possible Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday. Those chances are running around 30% with coverage not anticipated to be very impressive. Much of that window should end up dry. That changes by next Tuesday night and Wednesday...

That’s when a strong cold front will swing through, likely bringing rain and thunderstorms with it. The chance of stronger storms and some heavier rain does exist, though it doesn’t look as potent as the system that brought the tornadoes last week.

