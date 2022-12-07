Family remembers Alabama navy doctor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japan Imperial Navy launched the strike on Dec. 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War II.

More than 2,000 Americans were killed, among those who died was a doctor from Chilton County.

Commander Samuel Earle Johnson was serving on the USS Arizona when he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. More than eight decades later, his life and sacrifice are not forgotten.

“I think it’s so important that we remember our history, whether we have a family member or relative, that was directly involved,” said Elizabeth Gowan, niece of Commander Johnson.

“He was retiring at the end of the month in 1941,” Gowan said. “And it was actually set to leave Pearl Harbor the week after the actual bombing.”

Commander Johnson enlisted in the Navy in 1917. He was born in Clanton. He had a medical practice in Verbena. At the time of the attack on Pear Harbor, he was the senior medical officer on the USS Arizona.

“He has never been recovered,” Gowan said.

A few survivors of the attack attended a remembrance ceremony Wednesday. Gowan said it was an honor to be in their presence and we must never forget their service and those who gave all.

“The sinking of the Arizona was the largest loss of life and US Navy history and then countless others lost their life that day as well. But it’s important that we remember,” Gowan added.

On the USS Arizona Mall Memorial Facebook page, a post about Commander Johnson quotes an article from a former Clanton newspaper - it reads, “Dr. Sam Johnson was one of the finest men known.”

