Gas prices continue to fall in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year has been hard on our wallets, especially at with inflation. Luckily, right before the holidays, prices have been easing up.

AAA Alabama said the state hit an all-time record high for gas in 2022 as drivers saw prices at more than $4.60 a gallon.

Even though prices have lowered to around $2.99, one driver is still not quite pleased.

“It’s making it really hard to make a living to do what I do, I DoorDash,” said Casey Wyile.

“I’ve been delivering pizzas for the last three years and then I changed over to DoorDash, and it’s just gotten ridiculous,” Wyile added.

As for next year, Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says he expects prices to go down in the first two months. He says don’t be surprised if prices go back up around spring break.

“It should be, sort of, a normal trend - typically what we see, and all indications that it’s likely this year, this coming year,” said Ingram.

Prices are down nine cents less than this time last year.

Ingram encourages drivers to still shop around.

“Price shop, price shop price shop, that’s, by far, the best thing we can do to put downward pressure on our gas prices,” he added.

Ingram says that oil companies made their most profit ever this year.

