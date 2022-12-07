Advertise
Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes

Law enforcement prepares for new laws
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 1 there will be new laws going into effect in Alabama and authorities believe it could be hectic for law enforcement statewide.

“We’re really too early in the process to know day-to-day how it’s going to be different, how it’s going to shake out, and how the courts are going to interpret these statutes,” Alabama General Counsel Jeff Bradley said.

One of the new laws going into effect is the permitless carry law, allowing gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit. With this law, Bradley is traveling to law enforcement agencies statewide so they may have a better understanding.

“If a police officer asks ‘are you carrying something concealed?’ You have to tell them yes or no. If you don’t you violate that code section. That’s something new. How that kind of all shakes out is what those officers will be dealing with in the coming years,” Bradley said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton said the permitless carry law may create complications for his department, but he and other deputies will be ready to follow the law come January.

“Over the years from time to time, new laws are made and laws change. There’s always a learning curve that comes with that,” Hamilton said. “Working with the district attorney and him working with the attorney general, we’ll get it all ironed out before those laws take effect.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

