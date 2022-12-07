Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.

Police said Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry...
‘I take full responsibility’: Former Ala. lawmaker speaks following sex abuse charge dismissal
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January

Latest News

Association of County Commissions of Alabama
Alabama county leaders release 2023 legislative priorities
A seventh and final member of a central Alabama family has been sentenced after being convicted...
7th member of Alabama family sentenced for massive cockfighting operation
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering thousands of cases
Leslie Sanders has been named the 2022 YMCA of Greater Montgomery Person of the Year.
YMCA of Greater Montgomery names 2022 Person of the Year