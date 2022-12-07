Reward offered for info in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information in a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash.

Police said Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an unknown white vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts is asked to contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

