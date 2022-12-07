Advertise
The Wellness Coalition marks National Influenza Vaccination Week with free clinics

The Wellness Coalition is hosting a series of flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The Wellness Coalition is hosting a series of flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics.(WEAU)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wellness Coalition is hosting a series of flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Pike Road during the month of December as a part of National Influenza Vaccination Week.

According to the Wellness Coalition, the clinics will provide free vaccines for eligible River Region residents in partnership with a variety of community organizations.

“Flu cases are up across the country this year, and Alabama has one of the highest levels of an influenza outbreak,” said Na’Sha DeRamus, COVID/Flu program coordinator for The Wellness Coalition. “It’s especially important that people get vaccinated against the flu to reduce the chance that they will end up in the hospital with serious illness.”

The Wellness Coalition is partnering with a number of community organizations to host these free vaccine clinics. iKARE Pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years and older and flu vaccines for anyone nine years and older. No appointment or health insurance is necessary.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics

  • Flu and COVID-19 Clinic and Presentation in Partnership with the Montgomery Housing Authority, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Richardson Terrace, 1301 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104
  • Flu and COVID-19 Clinic with the Community Improvement Association and Antioch Baptist Church, Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Improvement Association at Mt. Meigs, 828 Gibbs Road, Pike Road, AL 36064
  • COVID-19 Booster Clinic, Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3100 Old Wetumpka Highway, Montgomery, AL 36110

“As we head into the holidays, we want people to be able to enjoy their time with loved ones and not worry about getting sick,” said DeRamus, “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you from the flu and COVID-19.”

To learn more about these vaccine clinics or when new clinics are scheduled, visit the Wellness Coalition’s Facebook page.

ABOUT THE WELLNESS COALITION

The Wellness Coalition provides no-cost coaching, education, and other services for River Region residents to manage and prevent chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, hypertension, obesity, and more. To learn more, visit www.thewellnesscoalition.org or call (334) 293-6502.

