Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

YMCA of Greater Montgomery names 2022 Person of the Year

Leslie Sanders has been named the 2022 YMCA of Greater Montgomery Person of the Year.
Leslie Sanders has been named the 2022 YMCA of Greater Montgomery Person of the Year.(Ashleigh DeSandro | (Source: YMCA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery has named its 2022 YMCA Person of the Year.

Montgomery student YMCAs have shown their appreciation to the men and women dedicated to serving youth in the community for the last 71 years.

This year, during a banquet held Monday, tribute was paid to each nominee before officials announced the honor would go to Leslie Sanders.

Sanders, who currently serves as the vice president of the Alabama Power Southern Division, is responsible for the company’s external and community development activities in parts of 19 counties in south-central Alabama, including Montgomery County.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Sanders joined Alabama Power Company in 1986 and has since worked in staff and management positions, including constituency relations director, public information representative for the company’s southern division and as a marketing representative in Montgomery.

A 36-year veteran of Alabama Power Company, she previously served as vice president of governmental relations, where she was responsible for overseeing all aspects of governmental affairs for the company at the state level.

Before joining Alabama Power Company, Sanders served as the chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Montgomery Riverfront Development Foundation. She was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve as a representative of Congressional District 2 and the board of trustees for the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Sanders serves on boards for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Central Alabama Community Foundation, Marion Bank, Marion Military Institute, YMCA of Greater Montgomery Association Board, Montgomery Area Committee of 100, Montgomery Junior League, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Military Stability Foundation, MGM Smart City/Smart Base Strategy, Family Sunshine Center, 100 Women Strong, and the UAB Montgomery Regional Medical Campus.

Leslie and her husband, David, are residents of Montgomery and have to adult.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry...
‘I take full responsibility’: Former Ala. lawmaker speaks following sex abuse charge dismissal
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January

Latest News

https://www.wsfa.com/story/29302557/autism-id-cards-helping-autistic-drivers-communicate/
$139,610 awarded to non-profits supporting education in central Alabama
Tis the season to show you care!
Annual 12′s Day of Giving happening Friday!
Montgomery Humane Society launches 'Wrap it Up' campaign
Montgomery Humane Society launches 'Wrap it Up' campaign
Montgomery Humane Society cat
Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday ‘Wrap it Up’ campaign