YMCA of Greater Montgomery names 2022 Person of the Year

Montgomery student YMCAs have shown their appreciation to the men and women dedicated to serving youth in the community for the last 71 years.

This year, during a banquet held Monday, tribute was paid to each nominee before officials announced the honor would go to Leslie Sanders.

Sanders, who currently serves as the vice president of the Alabama Power Southern Division, is responsible for the company’s external and community development activities in parts of 19 counties in south-central Alabama, including Montgomery County.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Sanders joined Alabama Power Company in 1986 and has since worked in staff and management positions, including constituency relations director, public information representative for the company’s southern division and as a marketing representative in Montgomery.

A 36-year veteran of Alabama Power Company, she previously served as vice president of governmental relations, where she was responsible for overseeing all aspects of governmental affairs for the company at the state level.

Before joining Alabama Power Company, Sanders served as the chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Montgomery Riverfront Development Foundation. She was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve as a representative of Congressional District 2 and the board of trustees for the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Sanders serves on boards for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Central Alabama Community Foundation, Marion Bank, Marion Military Institute, YMCA of Greater Montgomery Association Board, Montgomery Area Committee of 100, Montgomery Junior League, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Military Stability Foundation, MGM Smart City/Smart Base Strategy, Family Sunshine Center, 100 Women Strong, and the UAB Montgomery Regional Medical Campus.

Leslie and her husband, David, are residents of Montgomery

