2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that two juveniles have been taken into custody and charged following a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street that happened a day earlier.

The unnamed minors are now charged with certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol. The police department said now other information about the arrests was available for release.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said Tuesday that while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, “subjects” fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured.

McGriff said at the time that multiple people were detained and that at least three had charges pending.

It’s unclear if charges against a third person are still pending after Wednesday’s update.

Reached for comment on the situation, a spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools reiterated that police were investigating an off campus incident and that “[p]er MPD, there were no firearms on our campus or any weapons discharged on campus.”

The MPS spokesperson added that MPS immediately followed its safety protocols and contacted local law enforcement and confirmed that all Lee High parents were contacted Tuesday regarding the off campus incident.

