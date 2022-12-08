Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Actress’ death a reminder of the importance of routine cancer screenings

Importance of colon cancer screenings
Importance of colon cancer screenings
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley serves as reminder of the life-saving importance of cancer screenings.

Allie had been diagnosed with colon cancer before she died.

Doctors recommend people get screened for colon cancer, regardless of their family history or if they have symptoms. Otherwise, doctors say, patients may not know they have it until it’s too late.

The current guidelines suggest anyone 45 years and older to get some type of screening, like a colonoscopy, at least once every 10 years.

If you have a family history, you should start sooner at age 40 or younger.

“I think it was great recently when Ryan Reynolds, who obviously is a famous actor, underwent a colonoscopy. He just turned 45 and he had several pre-cancerous polyps. He had no symptoms, didn’t know it had them. The doctor very clearly reminded him that this may have saved his life,” said Dr. Robert Loudon, Medical Director at Grandview Endoscopy Center. “I just had my colonoscopy this week actually. We practice what we preach! It’s just super important to get this done. It’s such a preventable cancer if we find those polyps and take them out.”

Dr. Loudon said if you have symptoms of blood, change in your bowel habits, abdominal pain, or weight loss, you need to see your doctor.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Right now, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program urgently needs more people to provide...
Nearly 500 tags still need adoption for Salvation Army Angel Tree program
Officials met at White Hall Town Hall Wednesday with a medical consult
Lowndes County officials working to address health care disparities
Apollo 17 mission launched 50 years ago
50th Anniversary: Apollo 17 astronaut reminisces about his time on the moon
Gardener Case File.
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
Alabama Department of Corrections
Four ADOC officers face bribery charges