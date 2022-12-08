Advertise
Annual Redstone Update will feature Army, NASA and FBI leaders on Thursday

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal leaders will be giving the civilian world an update on what’s happening behind the gates. With Redstone being one of the key engines that drives Huntsville’s economy, this update could have a huge impact.

More than 43 thousand people work on base and they’re expecting thousands more to come in the next few years.

Tens of millions of your tax dollars are spent and managed on the arsenal, leaders who have a heavy hand in how that’s spent will present Thursday morning. That includes the army and Space & Missile Defense Command as well as the new Federal Bureau of Investigation team located here in Huntsville will talk about their new development. NASA will present following the big Artemis I launch. There will also be a presentation on Arsenal’s support of Ukraine. We’ve told you how Huntsville engineers have helped develop weapons sent to Ukraine soldiers after the Russian invasion.

Morning speakers include:

  • LTG Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Materiel Command Deputy Commander, Senior Commander of Redstone Arsenal
  • Jody Singer, Director, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC)
  • Wendell “Drew” Watts, Deputy Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
  • LTG Robert Rasch, Jr., Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO)
  • Richard De Fatta, Space and Missile Defense Command Deputy to the Commander, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC)
  • Reneé Mosher, Director Operations and Readiness, G3, Army Materiel Command
  • Dr. Myra Gray, Deputy to the Commanding General, US Army Security Assistance Command
  • Warren O’Donell, Acting Deputy Program Executive Officer (DPEO), PEO Missiles and Space
  • COL Richard Pfeiffer, Chief of Staff, Army Contracting Command

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Von Braun Center but it’s already sold out.

WAFF 48 will have a crew inside and will have updates on air and online.

