Dry, unseasonable warmth sticking around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for the next three days before things change a bit for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be well above normal for early December in the upper 70s today and tomorrow, then the mid-70s Saturday.

Temperatures stay above average through the middle of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy once any morning fog and low clouds move out. That mix of sun and clouds is what will get some of us to 80 degrees today. It’s not going to be record warmth, but it’s going to be close today and again tomorrow.

Then come the changes this weekend...

Not so much Saturday, which will be dry with highs in the 70s. The changes arrive Saturday night with shower and thunderstorm potential entering the forecast. The chance of rain lasts through Sunday and into Sunday night. It doesn’t look like a widespread rain event at this point. There will be some showers and a few storms for sure, but nobody is guaranteed to get wet.

Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday and again during the middle of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Mostly dry weather returns to start next week. We can’t totally rule out a few showers Monday or Tuesday given the pattern. There isn’t enough support from the models to go higher than a 20% rain chance for now. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be a little above normal in the upper 60s.

A strong cold front and associated rain and thunderstorms will follow suit for the middle of next week. Right now Tuesday night and Wednesday are the favored times for rain and storms. Some heavy rain and stronger storms are possible depending on how the system comes together. A major severe weather event is unlikely for Central Alabama, but the chance for severe weather is above zero.

