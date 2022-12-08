Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives.

The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing a number of trees. There has been much progress made to clean up, but there is still a long road ahead.

The scars of the storm are still visible across the landscape, but there are wounds you can’t see; It’s a loss that can never be recovered. That’s the reality for Cedric Tell, who lost not only his home but his family.

“This is heartbreaking right now, especially for me,” he explained. “I don’t understand how I’m holding myself up together right now. I cry myself to sleep every night. I wake up crying.”

Tell says a tree fell into his bedroom, injuring him and killing his wife, Chiquita, and 8-year-old son, Ced’Darius.

As he continues to grieve, he clings to the memories of his loved ones.

“He knew every name for dinosaurs,” Tell remembered of his son. :He was a very smart, intelligent little kid.”

“She wanted everybody to be happy. She was a wonderful mom,” he remarked about his wife.

Tell says while this has been a difficult time, the community’s support has made a difference.

“There’s a lot of love.”

“They cannot be replaced and, we as a Flatwood family, we are here for him,” said Jacqueline Fuller, cousin of the victims.

Fuller said this tragedy has left a deep hole in the family and community. For the last week, she and others who have been displaced have been staying in hotels or with family.

“Everything in our bedroom fell and sheetrock fell across the door. I didn’t know a tree had fallen in the house,” said Fuller. “I say the Lord covered me. Throughout all what was going on, he covered me.”

Fuller says she is so grateful to be alive and she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support with volunteers coming to assist with clean up and for Union Academy providing meals and other resources.

“All I can see is a lot of love.”

So far, the River Region United Way has raised more than $13,000 for recovery efforts with all of the proceeds going directly to the Flatwood community.

