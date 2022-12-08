Advertise
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado

Cedric Tell lost his wife and 8-year-old son in the overnight storm.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives.

The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a number of trees. There has been much progress made to clean up, but there is still a long road ahead.

The scars of this storm are still visible and then there are those you can’t see; the loss that can never be recovered. WSFA 12 News spoke with a man who lost not only his home but his family.

“This is heartbreaking right now, especially for me. I don’t understand how I’m holding myself up together right now,” said Cedric Tell. I cry myself to sleep every night. I wake up crying.”

Tell says a tree fell into his bedroom injuring him and killing his wife, Chiquita, and 8-year-old son, Ced’Darius.

As he continues to grieve, he clings to the memories.

“He knew every name for dinosaurs. He was a very smart, intelligent little kid, said Tell. “She wanted everybody to be happy. She was a wonderful mom.”

He says while this has been a difficult time, the community’s support has made a difference.

“There’s a lot of love,” said Tell.

“They cannot be replaced and we as a Flatwood family, we are here for him,” said Jacqueline Fuller, cousin of the victims.

She says this tragedy has left a deep hole left in the family and community. For the last week, Fuller along with many others who have been displaced, have been staying in hotels or with family.

“Everything in our bedroom fell and sheet rock fell across the door. I didn’t know a tree had fallen in the house,” said Fuller. “I say the Lord covered me. Throughout all what was going on, he covered me.”

Fuller says she is so grateful to be alive and she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support with volunteers coming to assist with clean up and Union Academy providing meals and other resources.

“All I can see is a lot of love,” said Fuller.

So far, the River Region United Way has raised more than $13,000 for the Flatwood community, with all of the proceeds going to the Flatwood community.

