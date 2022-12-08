Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case

Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday from jail after being released from the hospital a day earlier. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered unsealed documents from the 2021 arrest of the Colorado Springs gay bar shooter following a bomb threat and standoff between the suspect and authorities.

Judge Robin Chittum said the public interest in the case outweighed the privacy rights of defendant Anderson Lee Aldrich.

More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. The case was later dropped for reasons yet to be explained.

The judge’s order to release the records comes after news organizations, including The Associated Press, sought to unseal the documents from Aldrich’s 2021 arrest.

It was unknown when unsealed documents will be posted online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
Tis the season to show you care!
Annual 12′s Day of Giving happening Friday!