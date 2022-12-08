Lowndes County officials working to address health care disparities

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials in Lowndes County are working to figure out how to bring better health care access to residents.

Chamber president and CEO Ozell Hubert said the need is dire, adding there is only one physician in Hayneville.

During a meeting Wednesday night at White Hall Town Hall, Mitch Monsour with Mercator Health Advisors spoke with officials about how they can address the ongoing issue.

“You have to figure out a model that could be sustainable, and that’s our goal,” Monsour said.

Monsour mentioned they could get a rural health clinic in the area for “some basic x-ray, some ultrasound, maybe a CT scan, some kind of physical therapy that might be available.”

With the nearest hospitals 25 miles away from the center of Lowndes County, Hubert said more ambulance services are needed for faster response times and transport.

“We’ve had a number of instances where people have actually watched their loved ones pass waiting on an ambulance,” Hubert said.

The county is hopeful to start a county healthcare authority to figure out what they will need to bring in a rural clinic.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.