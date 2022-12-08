Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning.

The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.

An MPD spokesperson said responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who said the suspect walked into the business, demanded money, then ran. No injuries were reported.

No details on the suspect or a description were immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.