Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning.

The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.

An MPD spokesperson said responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who said the suspect walked into the business, demanded money, then ran. No injuries were reported.

No details on the suspect or a description were immediately available.

