Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger

The event was a part of a long-standing partnership between First United Methodist Church in...
The event was a part of a long-standing partnership between First United Methodist Church in Montgomery and Rise Against Hunger.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night.

“We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.

The event was a part of a long-standing partnership between First United Methodist Church in Montgomery and Rise Against Hunger. It is an international nonprofit that has packaged more than 540 million meals for people in need across the globe.

Each bag packaged Wednesday can feed six people and could go to various countries.

“Nicaragua, South Africa, Congo, in places all over the world, but we serve over 78 different countries,” said Abbi Pearman, event coordinator for Rise Against Hunger.

Many of the meals have come from congregations in Alabama.

In the past 10 years, First United Methodist has assembled over 300,000 meals. It is an act of service that continues to this day.

In a two-hour span, church volunteers packaged 25,000 meals., just ahead of Christmas.

“This is our second advent project,” Smith said. “You can see how many people are involved. We just like to get our people involved and give them an opportunity to serve others.”

For individuals or organizations interested in learning more about Rise Against Hunger, click here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry...
‘I take full responsibility’: Former Ala. lawmaker speaks following sex abuse charge dismissal
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

Gardener Case File.
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
Alabama Department of Corrections
Four ADOC officers face bribery charges
Lowndes County holds town hall to address health access disparities
Lowndes County holds town hall to address health access disparities
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
Web Extra: Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face