Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night.

“We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.

The event was a part of a long-standing partnership between First United Methodist Church in Montgomery and Rise Against Hunger. It is an international nonprofit that has packaged more than 540 million meals for people in need across the globe.

Each bag packaged Wednesday can feed six people and could go to various countries.

“Nicaragua, South Africa, Congo, in places all over the world, but we serve over 78 different countries,” said Abbi Pearman, event coordinator for Rise Against Hunger.

Many of the meals have come from congregations in Alabama.

In the past 10 years, First United Methodist has assembled over 300,000 meals. It is an act of service that continues to this day.

In a two-hour span, church volunteers packaged 25,000 meals., just ahead of Christmas.

“This is our second advent project,” Smith said. “You can see how many people are involved. We just like to get our people involved and give them an opportunity to serve others.”

