Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder.

The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020.

Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget that day. She said she talked to her son every single day and when she hadn’t heard from him, she was concerned.

“I said, ‘Let me call him. I haven’t heard from him all day,’” Mollie recalled. “As I was getting ready to grab my phone, I realized my phone was off. When I turned on my phone, I had all kinds of text messages and phone calls. The first message I saw said he was shot.”

Mollie Gardner rushed to the scene on Oakleigh Road in Montgomery. When she got there, she learned more graphic details about her son’s murder. She said Keshon was shot and managed to run away from the shooter before collapsing inside a nearby home, where he later died.

“The lady who owns the home and lives there said that my son’s last words were, ‘call my mom.’ But my phone was off, and I didn’t know it,” Mollie Gardner said.

Gardner has turned her devastation into determination. She continues to call detectives and try to track down leads in this case.

The Montgomery Police Department released a grainy image of a vehicle they say may have been involved in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The vehicle is described as a newer white Ford Fusion with a dark-tinted window. Keshon’s mother and his sister believe that someone knows something.

“There were people cutting grass, working on their cars, cameras everywhere, and they didn’t see or hear anything,” Mollie Gardner said, “someone knows something. Someone knows who murdered my son. My kids need closure, my family needs closure.”

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell is offering a $2,500 reward to match Central Alabama CrimeStoppers’ increase of $1,000 to a $2,500 reward to be paid for any information that leads to an arrest. This brings the reward total to $5,000.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Keshon Gardner, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

