Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder

By Jasmine Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder.

The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020.

Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget that day. She said she talked to her son every single day and when she hadn’t heard from him, she was concerned.

“I said, ‘Let me call him. I haven’t heard from him all day,’” Mollie recalled. “As I was getting ready to grab my phone, I realized my phone was off. When I turned on my phone, I had all kinds of text messages and phone calls. The first message I saw said he was shot.”

Mollie Gardner rushed to the scene on Oakleigh Road in Montgomery. When she got there, she learned more graphic details about her son’s murder. She said Keshon was shot and managed to run away from the shooter before collapsing inside a nearby home, where he later died.

“The lady who owns the home and lives there said that my son’s last words were, ‘call my mom.’ But my phone was off, and I didn’t know it,” Mollie Gardner said.

Gardner has turned her devastation into determination. She continues to call detectives and try to track down leads in this case.

The Montgomery Police Department released a grainy image of a vehicle they say may have been involved in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The vehicle is described as a newer white Ford Fusion with a dark-tinted window. Keshon’s mother and his sister believe that someone knows something.

“There were people cutting grass, working on their cars, cameras everywhere, and they didn’t see or hear anything,” Mollie Gardner said, “someone knows something. Someone knows who murdered my son. My kids need closure, my family needs closure.”

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell is offering a $2,500 reward to match Central Alabama CrimeStoppers’ increase of $1,000 to a $2,500 reward to be paid for any information that leads to an arrest. This brings the reward total to $5,000.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Keshon Gardner, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry...
‘I take full responsibility’: Former Ala. lawmaker speaks following sex abuse charge dismissal
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
Food for Thought 11/24
Food for Thought 11/24
Six years ago, Lelia Faulkner left her family’s home in Troy never to be seen again. It was...
Lelia Faulkner’s mother still looking for answers in daughter’s disappearance
Case Files: What happened to Lelia Faulkner?
Case Files: What happened to Lelia Faulkner?