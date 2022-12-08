Nearly 500 tags still need adoption for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Right now, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program urgently needs more people to provide Christmas gifts for those in need in our area.

The program provides gifts to hundreds of thousands of children and senior adults around the country each year. In our area, nearly 500 tags are still waiting to be adopted.

WSFA 12 News is again working to promote this wonderful program and encourages you, the public, to participate by adopting an angel.

You can pick up an angel from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program by going to any Newk’s or Montgomery Antiques and Interiors. There is a complete list of locations on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

Once you have purchased your angel’s gifts, take the gifts back to where you picked up your tag.

