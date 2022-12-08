Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman in Prattville is recovering after allegedly being shot in the face by her longtime ex-boyfriend.

Prattville police said they responded to the 1200 block of Caliber Crossing shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 in reference to a disturbance call. Daniel Pol Ros is reported to have shot 39-year-old Liz Franklin once with a handgun while she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of his residence.

That vehicle was being driven by Liz’s husband of nearly three years, Gary Franklin. He watched the terror unfold that Saturday morning. Gary says he and his wife are both lucky to be alive.

“Obviously, I’m still, kind of, in shock,” Gary Franklin said.

According to Gary, Daniel asked Liz to stop by his house to pick up a $200 child support check.

“He comes out, windows down, he leans up against the truck, and they’re talking casually,” Gary Franklin said.

Gary says Liz told Daniel they had to leave and, within a matter of seconds, he pulled out a handgun and shot Liz in the face. Gary, who said he happened to have the car in park, sped off while trying to dodge another bullet.

“The only thing that I could think of at that point was that she was dead,” Gary Franklin said. “Had I put the truck in park and turned it off, neither one of us would be here.”

Gary rushed Liz to the emergency room at Prattville Baptist Hospital where she would spend several days recovering from her injury. Gary says, miraculously, she regained consciousness on the way to the ER.

The bullet pierced through Liz’s top lip and exited out her neck, narrowly missing her spine. Liz’s jaw is broken in several places, many of her teeth are destroyed and the bullet even took part of her tongue. There is a bullet fragment logged in her neck, and doctors are trying to determine whether to risk removing it because of its location.

“The road to recovery is going to be, it’s going to be long,” Gary Franklin said. “Everything was a miracle. There’s no other way to explain it. Like I said, God was with us.”

When asked if Gary believes Daniel was trying to kill them that day, he said “absolutely, without a doubt.”

Ros is now behind bars at the Autauga County Metro Jail, charged with one count of attempted murder amid the investigation. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. Ros has had his initial appearance in court. Just last week, he asked for his bond to be reduced. A judge has not made that decision on that request.

Daniel Pol Ros is accused of shooting his ex-wife in the face. (Source: Prattville Police Department)

Gary says Daniel lost custody of he and Liz’s two children about a month before the incident. Daniel had also made a long hate post about Liz on Facebook days before the shooting calling her and “evil and selfish.”

Liz is going to need a lot of reconstructive surgery in the months ahead. If you would like to help her, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help her recover.

