The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 9-11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the second week of December. There are so many holiday events this weekend, so let’s not waste another minute.

Enjoy Christmas in the capital city as the Montgomery Christmas Parade makes its way down Dexter Avenue on Friday night. There will be marching bands, entertainment, candy, and more. WSFA 12 News and The Rundown will also be in the parade. It starts at 6:15 p.m.

The Christmas on the Coosa Celebration will be this Saturday in Wetumpka. A full day of Christmas fun. The morning will begin with a character breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be food, arts and crafts vendors beginning at 12 noon. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the night will end with a fireworks show.

The Grinch Ballet is happening at Jeff State Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. You can celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with a fun ballet that has something for every member of your family.

Come out and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas at The Living Christmas Tree at First Baptist Church in Montgomery. You can hear holiday music from the choir and orchestra, as well as see thousands of lights on a decorated tree. On Friday, it will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. This is such a great experience that you don’t want to miss.

The Macon East Academy will be hosting a Holiday Market. There will be soaps, honey, handcrafted woodwork, door hanger, skin products and more at the event. With all those vendors, you can find gifts for all your family and friends. The Holiday Market will start at 9 a.m.

Also happening this weekend is Safari of Lights at Alabama Safari Park. You can walk through the Candy Cane Forest and visit with all of your favorite farm animals in the petting area.

The Christmas Lights Festival is still going on at the Montgomery Zoo. The Montgomery Zoo is transformed into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations.

Here are some other holiday events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Dec. 9th:

Saturday, Dec. 10th:

Sunday, Dec. 11th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don't see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com.

