Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday.

The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony.

One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too well what Griner’s loved ones are feeling today.

Bunny Drueke is Alex Drueke’s mom, one of two former military veterans taken prisoner of war by the Russians back in April. Drueke and his friend Andy Win spent more than 100 days in captivity.

The two veterans were released in mid-September. Both had volunteered their services and expertise to help Ukrainians fight the Russians. Alex Drueke’s mom, Bunny, recalls what she thought, felt, and what she is still feeling now that Alex is back home and healing. She says the joyous honeymoon will soon begin for the Griner family.

“Well, for us, it was like a honeymoon period,” said Drueke. “We were all so happy and we did a lot of laughing, smiling and hugging. We were just rejoicing together, touching each other because we had missed the touch and then as time went on, we all began to realize it had been a very scary, difficult, and painful journey for all of us.”

Brittney Griner spent nearly 300 days in captivity.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles can be seen at the PNC Bank branch location in the 1400...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

Latest News

825 cut in- Stewart Vance
12's Day of Giving: Melissa Bowman MIX 103.3
12's Day of Giving: Melissa Bowman MIX 103.3
12's Day of Giving: Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone
12's Day of Giving: Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone
12's Day of Giving: AUM Chancellor Carl Stockton
12's Day of Giving: AUM Chancellor Carl Stockton
12's Day of Giving: Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie
12's Day of Giving: Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie