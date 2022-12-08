Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash.

The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central Plank Road when his truck left the road and struck several trees. Alex’s family says it was a foggy and wet night, and he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle.

“One of the things that we still struggle with is that we don’t know if this would have been a different outcome had he been wearing a seatbelt,” said Alex’s Stepmother Angela Cumbie.

The family does not know what caused the accident, or if wearing a seatbelt would have saved Alex’s life, but they do believe it would have lessened his injuries. They said it’s “one thing they wouldn’t have to wonder about.”

“Alex had some pretty severe injuries,” said Wayne Cumbie, Alex’s father. “We believe that had he been wearing a seat belt that he would not have been ejected from the vehicle.”

Alex was driving a 1997 Ford F-450, a vehicle he considered virtually indestructible.

“I think he thought he was invincible in that tank,” Wayne Cumbie said. “There were no soft spots in that truck to comfort him. The airbags weren’t there. As strong and robust as that truck was, that didn’t help him.”

Crash reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency show 543 people who were not wearing seat belts died in traffic accidents in 2022.

“Please buckle up. If not for yourself, then for those that you love because you don’t want to leave this world and have your loved ones with that doubt that if they had been buckled up, they’d still be here. You don’t want that to be what they are left with,” Angela Cumbie said.

Alex was a passionate landscaper and loving father to his 8-year-old son Silas. He had just started a new job at the Elmore County Landfill. His family said he was just beginning a new start on life.

“I want people to know that my son had really understood the importance of the church and Jesus Christ in his life,” Wayne Cumbie said.

Alex was laid to rest this past weekend. His family says hundreds of people attended his funeral.

He leaves behind his son Silas, who also recently lost both of his grandmothers – one of which was his primary caregiver. If you would like to help this family during this difficult time, and help Silas with his future needs, you can donate here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

White House correspondent talks Brittney Griner release, other top headlines
White House correspondent talks Brittney Griner release, other top headlines
Family pleads for drivers to buckle up after loved one's death
Family pleads for drivers to buckle up after loved one's death
ALEA troopers deliver teddy bears at Baptist East Hospital
ALEA troopers deliver teddy bears at Baptist East Hospital
The Andersons Plant workers donate over 100 cases of diapers, baby wipes
The Andersons Plant workers donate over 100 cases of diapers, baby wipes