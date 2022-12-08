Advertise
The William Buechner Project Toy Drive now thru December 16

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is hosting a toy drive for children this year in honor of fallen officer William Buechner - who died in the line of duty in 2019.

The club is partnering up with the Esperanza House to provide toys for boys and girls ages 3 to 18 in the Auburn-Opelika area through the William Buechner Project Toy Drive. The toy donations can be dropped off the at the Best Buy in Tiger Town now until December 16th. Ruben Garza says the toys must be unwrapped and new.

“As you know William was killed in 2019 and he was a member of the Gunners Law Enforcement motorcycle club, and all were doing is carrying on his legacy. As you know over years sometimes people kind of forget and were just here to make sure nobody forgets his name,” said Garza.

Garza says the Gunners will plan a motorcycle ride to pick up the donated gifts and deliver them to kids the weekend of the 16th.

If you wish to donate and have The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club purchase the gift for you, please send you donations via Venmo. @Gunners-LEMC with “WBP Toy Drive” as the note.

