2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of multiple devices, guns and drugs, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday evening on a residence on South Pine Street. The operation was the result of three months of investigations by the Greenville area Drug Task Force into reports of illegal gambling in a shed on the private property.

At 6:45 p.m., law enforcement moved in with a warrant, seizing 11 gambling machines, more than $25,000, marijuana and multiple weapons, the police department confirmed.

West Lapatraion Robinson, 42, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with promoting gambling, eleven counts of possession of a gambling device, and first-degree possession of marijuana. Robinson owns the property where the warrant was executed.

Another Greenville resident, 63-year-old Ricky Wayne Kemp, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to promote gambling.

“It is important to realize that just because gambling machines can be legally obtained because they are rented or sold for entertainment purposes only, it is illegal to use them in any way that would cause a financial gain,” Chief Justin Lovvorn said. " We hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate illegal gambling in the city limits of Greenville.”

