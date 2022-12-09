Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case

Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball is charged with murder in the shooting death of Darren Stallworth.
Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball is charged with murder in the shooting death of Darren Stallworth.(Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer.

Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.

The warrant lists his bail at $400,000.

Lajon Pate was previously charged with murder in the case.

According to court records, Stallworth was shot after a fight with several people in the parking lot.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles can be seen at the PNC Bank branch location in the 1400...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
Prince Holland, 13, died in the shooting.
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

Latest News

A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and...
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from Dec. 9-11
The Rundown: Montgomery Christmas Parade, other events from December 9-11
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit Macon County on Monday.
Biden’s agriculture secretary travels to Macon County Monday