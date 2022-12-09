2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer.

Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.

The warrant lists his bail at $400,000.

Lajon Pate was previously charged with murder in the case.

According to court records, Stallworth was shot after a fight with several people in the parking lot.

