88-year-old Flatwood resident shares story of tornado survival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents continue to share their stories of survival just a week after a tornado hit the Flatwood community.

For many residents in Flatwood, the road to recovery will be long. Frankie Wright, an 88-year-old resident, has been forced to live in a hotel because her home is no longer livable.

“I didn’t think it was this bad when I left here,” said Wright.

Upon returning to Flatwood to see the scope of the damage, Wright says the place where she grew up is unrecognizable.

When you walk inside her home, you can see evidence of the damage. Tree limbs and pieces of sheet rock are scattered in the dining room and her bedroom window, where she was when the storm hit, is shattered.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Wright. “I was surprised to be alive.”

“This community is made up of mostly seniors now, and you know, some middle-aged people,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey.

Flatwood sits in Commissioner Sankey’s district. He says he is committed to keeping this community going and thriving.

”We don’t want the people to move away. That’s why we got to get the housing back in place, said Sankey. “Hopefully, we can partner with some our corporate partners and make this happen.”

And while, for now, Wright must stay in a hotel, she hopes her home can be rebuilt in Flatwood.

“I want to stay right here in my home. I’m gonna stay in Montgomery,” said Wright.

The Montgomery County Commission is working with several agencies to get families in houses that feel a little more like home.

The United Way has set up a number for anyone who wishes to donate to the community. Text “FLATWOOD” to 41444.

