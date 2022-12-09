Bibb County corrections officer charged with possession of child porn

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A former West Alabama corrections officer was arrested last month after state authorities were brought in to investigate sexual allegations.

Brandon Heptinstall faces possession of child pornography charges. He was working for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

Jail records show he was booked at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on November 23rd.

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade confirmed he was made aware of allegations against Heptinstall and asked for an outside agency to come in and investigate.

Sheriff Wade said once the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found probable cause to charge Heptinstall, he terminated his employment.

Heptinstall being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for his own safety because he worked in the Bibb County Jail.

Court records show he’s scheduled to appear in court in Bibb County at 11am today.

