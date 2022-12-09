Biden’s agriculture secretary travels to Macon County Monday

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County is set to receive a visit Monday from one of President Joe Biden’s cabinet members.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will announce what the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls a “historic investment” in expanding markets for “climate-smart commodities.”

The department says the investment will “increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, combat the climate crisis and strengthen rural America.”

Vilsack’s visit is also designed to show how the department’s investments will be of benefit “particularly for small and underserved producers and minority-serving institutions.”

The visit will include a stop at an agriculture research facility where the secretary “will get a look at some of the “innovative, cutting-edge work being performed by staff to advance climate-smart agricultural practices.”

Further details about the trip have not yet been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.