Biden’s agriculture secretary travels to Macon County Monday

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit Macon County on Monday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County is set to receive a visit Monday from one of President Joe Biden’s cabinet members.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will announce what the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls a “historic investment” in expanding markets for “climate-smart commodities.”

The department says the investment will “increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, combat the climate crisis and strengthen rural America.”

Vilsack’s visit is also designed to show how the department’s investments will be of benefit “particularly for small and underserved producers and minority-serving institutions.”

The visit will include a stop at an agriculture research facility where the secretary “will get a look at some of the “innovative, cutting-edge work being performed by staff to advance climate-smart agricultural practices.”

Further details about the trip have not yet been released.

