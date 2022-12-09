Changes begin taking place soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for the next two days before things change by the second half of the weekend. Highs will be well above normal in the upper 70s today and the mid-70s tomorrow.

Today will be mostly dry and warm under partly cloudy skies. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies today will be partly cloudy once any morning fog and low clouds move out. I can’t completely rule out a few random showers as a cold front comes through later this afternoon or this evening. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy but still dry.

Then come the changes...

Tomorrow night now looks dry as the incoming system has slowed a bit. The chance of rain picks up for Sunday and Sunday night. It doesn’t look like a widespread rain event. There will be areas of rain and perhaps a couple of storms for sure, but it isn’t guaranteed rain for everyone.

Sunday and next Wednesday-Wednesday night will bring legitimate rain chances. (WSFA 12 News)

Mostly dry weather returns to start next week. We can’t totally rule out a shower or two Monday or Tuesday. There isn’t enough support from the models to go higher than a 20% rain chance right now. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be slightly above normal in the middle to upper 60s.

A strong cold front and associated rain will follow suit for the middle of next week. Right now Wednesday and Wednesday night is the favored window for rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Some heavy rain and a stronger storm are possible. A significant severe weather event is highly unlikely for Central Alabama this time.

Temperatures start coming down this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that system it will turn sharply colder. High temperatures will come back down into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s by the end of next week and next weekend. It’s December so we should expect that at some point, right?

The colder pattern should hang around for a handful of days. There may be some moderation in the temperature department as we push closer to Christmas. It won’t be nearly as warm as what we’ve been experiencing though.

