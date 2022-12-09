Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles can be seen at the PNC Bank branch location in the 1400...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
Alex Cumbie on a motorcycle with his son Silas.
Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash

Latest News

59-year-old Timothy Brown had reportedly arrived at the residence, forcing himself inside...
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with ax
In November, Dorian Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville and was...
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler