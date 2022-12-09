Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.

According to court documents and records, in 2018, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI started investigating the 31 Boys for the suspected sale of illegal drugs in Macon County. Investigators were able to identify individual members of the organization and connect them to the overall drug trafficking venture.

The probe also revealed that Michael Javon Daniel led the group and directed many of the other members’ roles.

Statements made by law enforcement in multiple court hearings indicated that the Notasulga location used by the organization frequently operated like a “flea market,” with numerous other dealers, essentially functioning as independent vendors, selling a variety of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, the DOJ said.

Each defendant pleaded guilty at some point during 2022 followed by various sentencing dates.

The convictions and sentencings include the following:

Trenton Rashad Danie l, 28, of Pike Road - Sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises and for possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Jerrod Moss , 28, of Opelika - Sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises and for possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Davorious Marquise Ferrell , 26, of Auburn - Sentenced to 111 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and for possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Kiam Tyrek Lowery , 23, of Tuskegee - Sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Ricardo Devon Sheriff , 37, of Tuskegee - Sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael Javon Daniel , 28, of Tuskegee -Sentenced to 240 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises.

Ladarius Dontae Davis , 33, of Tallassee - Sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises.

Tre’von Miquel Lyles, 22, of Tuskegee - Sentenced to 42 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for maintaining a drug premises.

Marcus Joquin Williams, 24, of Tuskegee - Sentenced to 147 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

“The safety of our communities is a top priority for my office,” said United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. “So often, violence results when individuals sell drugs and arm themselves while doing so. Communities suffer from the dangerous and harmful operations of organizations like the one at the center of this prosecution. I am grateful for the exceptional work of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case.”

“As law enforcement officers we have a duty to protect and serve the citizens of this great state, but we also have a fundamental responsibility to preserve the communities in which they live,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Shortly after assuming my role as Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), I charged Special Agents with our State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) with this, no matter what area an Alabama citizen called home, they would feel safe and live without fear, and not suffer the adverse impacts which often plague communities where the sell and use of these illegal narcotics occur.”

