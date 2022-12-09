Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash.

According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

No further details were released as police continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Mayor Reed and Chief Jordan announced a new fleet of fire engines replacing several in their...
Montgomery Fire & Rescue receives 7 new fire trucks
Mental health aid is available for victims of the Flatwood tornado.
Mental health aid available for Flatwood tornado survivors
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Frankie Wright, an 88-year-old resident, has been forced to live in a hotel because her home is...
88-year-old Flatwood resident shares story of tornado survival