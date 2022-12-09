Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash.

According to police, the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, just yards away from Faulkner University’s entrance.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital.

No further details were released as police continue to investigate.

