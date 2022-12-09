Advertise
Mental health aid available for Flatwood tornado survivors

Mental health aid is available for victims of the Flatwood tornado.
Mental health aid is available for victims of the Flatwood tornado.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Destroyed buildings and uprooted trees are some of physical damage left behind by the Flatwood tornado, but mental health professionals add that you cannot see the emotional damage.

“They’re dealing with the loss of family members, or the devastation of losing, you know, personal property,” said Erica Barnett, associate clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery.

It is an issue that hits close to home for staff at the mental health center.

“We’ve had several staff members whose families were impacted by it, who had loved ones that were affected or lost in the storm,” Barnett shared.

Carastar Health has resources for those feeling lost during this time. The group offers crisis programs, inpatient, outpatient and adolescent services.

“Whenever you go through any type of crisis, you need to do a check in,” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health. “Sometimes, it’s a family check in, a coworker check in.”

Storm victims can always visit the Carastar Crisis Center for treatment. They accept walk-ins and even offer temporary residency.

“They’ll be seen by psychiatrists,” Barnett said. “We have case managers there. We have nurses on site, mental health techs there to assist them and they can stay up to 23 hours.”

People needing further assistance can stay up to seven days.

Carastar also works with patients struggling with low income. Additional details can be found here.

The Carastar Crisis Center is located at 5907 Carmichael Road. Anyone needing their services should call 1-800-408-4197.

