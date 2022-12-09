Montgomery Fire & Rescue receives 7 new fire trucks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery made its largest investment in history: seven new engines for Montgomery Fire & Rescue.

Mayor Steven Reed and Fire Chief Miford Jordan made the announcement Thursday at a press conference in front of the fire department’s headquarters, saying it’s part of the city’s Montgomery Forward Initiative.

“With this unit, we’ll improve the service for our city, all through our city from east to west north and south,” said Chief Jordan.

The engines come with new features that will help reduce response times on fire and medical calls including advanced life support.

The new units will replace the engines Montgomery Fire & Rescue has that are over 25 years old, some of the current engines in service will be used as part of a “reserve fleet”.

Mayor Reed says it is vital for the city to invest in its public safety to serve residents.

“It’s a commitment to our entire public safety team, to make sure that we have what we need to have in order to respond to our residents’ needs and their requests as quickly as we can and as efficiently as we can,” Mayor Reed said.

