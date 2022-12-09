Advertise
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with ax

By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an ax.

According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.

59-year-old Timothy Brown had reportedly arrived at the residence, forcing himself inside uninvited and began an assault on the victim. Police say the victim and Brown had an ongoing dispute that may have attributed to the altercation.

Brown was armed with an ax as he attacked the victim, who was struck but managed to take the ax away from Brown and began to hold him down. Brown then allegedly pulled a pocketknife and proceed to cut at the victim’s hand while being held down.

As soon as officers arrived, discovering the victim still having Brown pinned, Brown was immediately taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Southeast Health following the assault and was treated for his injuries, all of which were non-life threatening. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Brown was also taken for medical treatment for injuries he sustained in the altercation. After being released from the hospital, Brown was returned to police custody and charged with one county of first degree Burglary and one count of Attempted Murder. Brown’s bond was set at $90,000.

