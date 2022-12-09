Advertise
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase

A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash.

Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run in which Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect’s truck. The chase ended abruptly when Ahearn lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

After he was taken into custody, Ahearn’s vehicle was processed and law enforcement recovered two stolen handguns. As a convicted felon, Ahearn knew he was prohibited from processing firearms and was subsequently convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart, Ahearn will spend 51 months behind bars, a span of a little more than four years. Afterward, he’ll be subject to three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

