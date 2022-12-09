Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she has changed her party affiliation from Democratic to independent.

Sinema said the affiliation switch is a truer reflection of where she stands, as she “never really fit into a box of any political party.”

She announced the switch in interviews she gave to CNN and Politico on Thursday and an op-ed printed in the Arizona Republic on Friday.

Sinema said she informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, but she said this decision will not affect the operation of the divided Senate, where Democrats were expected to hold a 51-49 majority next year.

That number includes two other independents that caucus with the Democrats - Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Angus King of Maine.

In her op-ed, Sinema said that the work she does for Arizonans and her stand on the issues will not change, including advocating for abortion and LGBT rights as well as securing the southern border.

And she pushed back against those she called “extreme partisans and ideologues,” who she said “believe they own this Senate seat. They don’t.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles can be seen at the PNC Bank branch location in the 1400...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Gary Franklin and his wife Liz will never be the same after the horror that unfolded the...
Prattville man speaks out after wife survives being shot in the face
Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
2 juveniles charged after shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
Prince Holland, 13, died in the shooting.
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
After months in Russian custody, Brittney Griner has made it back to the United States.
RAW: Brittney Griner arrives in US
Apples are washed and inspected at the BelleHarvest packing and storage facility, Oct. 4, 2022...
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science
Police have released a photo of a vehicle they want to track down that may be connected to the...
Police seek car seen near site where 4 college students killed