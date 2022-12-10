Advertise
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware.

The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow.

Throughout the day, patients got to pick out their tree and lights to take back to their room, all donated by ACE Hardware. A camera on the patio allowed patients to watch the tree farm on the hospital’s closed-circuit TVs in their rooms, including a special story-time reading.

At the end of the day, patients placed their Christmas tree in the window of their hospital room for everyone to see.

“As we enter our fourth year of the Tree Farm, we are so fortunate at Children’s to have the support of our Ace retailers around the state and others in the community who make it possible to create these special holiday memories for our patients and their caregivers,” said Carmen Maddox, community development coordinator at Children’s. “Hospitalization is never easy and can be particularly difficult this time of year. Being able to provide a day of magic and a sense of normalcy, for our patients, during this time will always be our goal.”

Children's Tree Farm 2022, Children's of Alabama
Children's Tree Farm 2022, Children's of Alabama(Children's of Alabama)

“A special thank you to Ace Hardware, HOAR Construction, Stihl, Smokehouse Crackers, Paychex and the Junior League of Birmingham for helping to bring the holiday spirit to our patients.”

