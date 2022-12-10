Advertise
Faulkner medical program aims to reduce health care worker shortage

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 30 students will become physicians’ assistants at a medical facility from Faulkner University.

Faulkner started its first physician’s assistant program this fall, hopeful to address the ongoing issues in the health care industry.

“Many of them are chronic,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris. “Many of them are not easily addressed.”

Among the issues Alabama faces in its health care industry, Faulkner University President Mitch Henry pointed out what he thinks is the most critical one.

“We’ve been through a pandemic,” Henry said.“There’s a shortage of health care workers in this state.”

Both Henry and Harris are hopeful that the university’s program can help address a dire need for workers in the state and the nation.

“It will help bring in people into the workforce,” Harris said. “Some of them will stay and work in Alabama, perhaps not all of them, but we’re very hopeful that they’ll help address many of those workforce shortages that we have.”

With a plethora of open positions, soon-to-be-graduate Brad Gentle believes this creates a perfect opportunity for students who want to pursue the medical field.

“I haven’t been offered anything yet, but there’s tons of stuff out there,” Gentle said. “It’s a great time for the medical field.”

Faulkner will hold commencement for the group of students in May.

Click here for more information on the program, including application information.

