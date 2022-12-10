First Alert: Rain chances on the rise through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front increases rain chances Sunday and brings seasonal temperatures back to Central and South Alabama. We dry out Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will bring rain and storms Wednesday, then a major drop in temperatures for the end of the week and weekend ahead.

In the near term, tonight, we will contend with cloudy skies and patchy fog. A few showers are possible overnight, lows will remain mild in the 50s and 60s with light winds.

Sunday expect passing showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 60s, all due to the rain and clouds expected.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Showers will linger into Sunday night with cloudy skies remaining in place. Lows will hover in the 50s again, still above average from where they should be this time of the year.

Monday and Tuesday of next week are both looking partly to mostly cloudy. A rogue shower is possible to start the week but most will be dry. Highs will remain in the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s.

A major cold front rolls into the area midweek. The front will increase clouds and rain chances as we push into Wednesday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

A few thunderstorms are possible, but most will contend with moderate to heavy rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Behind the front we dry out and a blast of cold air arrives. Temperatures will sharply drop into the 50s Thursday under clearing skies. Lows Thursday night are back into the 30s with clear skies expected.

First Alert for Next Friday, as it is looking down right frigid. Skies will be sunny but afternoon highs will be cold, only warming into the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy north winds.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend ahead will also remain cold. Highs will warm around 50 degrees Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.