Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed in Pine Level house fire

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms.

Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie says the home is located just outside of Prattville’s city limits, which is why the Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department was first to respond. The Prattville Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.

Barber said the man’s body has been sent to the state department of forensic sciences for an autopsy.

The victim’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

Barber added that the investigation is being led by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the state fire marshal’s office for more information and we have not heard back.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by former Montgomery police officer...
Alabama Supreme Court denies Cody Smith appeal in decision critical of attorneys
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and...
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

For decades, the congregation has been welcoming guests unto its red brick building along...
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone on E. South Blvd.
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
'We Dance' film premieres in Montgomery
'We Dance' film premieres in Montgomery
AUM holds fall graduation ceremony
AUM holds fall graduation ceremony